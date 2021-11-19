Nobody spoke against Chandrababu's family in the assembly, clarifies YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has clarified that no one in the house has spoken about Chandrababu's family members and asserted that the latter himself made allegations against his family. CM Jagan criticised that Naidu has created drama when the ruling party members challenged for discussion on the murders in the state.

CM Jagan further speaking in the house said he was not in the house at the time of developments and asserted that he had been reviewing the heavy rains in the state with collectors.

He said he had seen Naidu talking emotionally when he came to the house and opined that Naidu is in frustration with the public outrage in the municipal elections and a decrease in the strength in the legislative council.

YS Jagan further said that Chandrababu tried to divert the issue of farmers and rains effect and made serious allegations on the ruling party members for the sake of his politics.