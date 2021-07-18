Nominated Posts in Srikakulam district: No representation for 5 Assembly segments 

Srikakulam: Selection of leaders for nominated posts is leading to rifts among YSRCP leaders in the district.

Some leaders from the ruling party were appointed for State and district-level nominated posts as per government announcement on Saturday. Major communities like Kalinga, Velama and those representing fishermen received raw deal in the selection.

Out of the total 10 Assembly constituencies, leaders from five Assembly segments were not considered for these posts. From Itchapuram Assembly constituency, three posts were allotted as N Rama Rao was appointed as AP Green and Beautification Corporation chairman, S Shyam Prasad Reddy as chairman for Society for Employment Generation and Enterprises Development Corporation and S Suguna as chairman for District Co-operative Marketing Society (DCMS).

But in this constituency major community Kalinga has been neglected where TDP candidate elected as MLA in 2019 elections.

For Narasannapeta segment, two posts were allotted as K Rajeswara Rao was appointed as chairman for District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and K Ashalatha as chairperson for Srikakulam Urban Development Authority (SUDA).

From Amudalavalasa segment, S Suvarna was appointed as Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha (ZGS) chairperson as she belongs to Amudalavalasa segment and B Hemamalini was selected as chairperson for Mahila Aardhika Samstha (MAS).

Out of the seven nominated posts, four are district-level posts - DCCB, DCMS, ZGS and SUDA and the other three are State-level posts.

Aspirants for nominated posts from Tekkali, Palasa,Pathapatnam, Rajam and Palakonda Assembly constituencies expressed disappointment over the selection of party leaders for the posts.

"Candidates who indulged in lobbying bagged the posts than the dedicated and hardworking activists," lamented a senior leader from Tekkali who did not want to be named.

"We made repeated requests to our MLAs seeking nominated posts but they failed to carry them to the notice of the high command," leaders from Rajam and Pathapatnam segments said.