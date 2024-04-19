Nominations filed for Kurnool & Nandyal constituencies

Kurnool/Nandyal: DistrictReturning Officers and Collectors Dr G Srijana (Kurnool) and Dr K Srinivasulu (Nandyal), in a press release on Thursday, stated that candidates contesting for both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Kurnool and Nandyal districts have filed nominations, as the nomination process commenced from Thursday.

Kurnool Collector and Returning Officer Dr G Srijana informed that TDP candidate Bastipati Nagaraju for Kurnool Parliament has filed one set of nomination and TDP candidate K Jayasudha also filed one set of nominations. T Beechupally, contesting for Kurnool Parliament, has filed a set of nominations.

Khaleel Ahmed Shaik of Social Democratic Party of India filed one set and Gajula Abdul Sattar of Anna YSR Congress Party filed two sets for Kurnool Assembly.

TDP candidate Boggula Dastagiri filed two sets and YSRCP candidate Audimulapu Satish filed one set for Kodumur constituency.

YSRCP candidate Butta Renuka filed one set, TDP candidate B Jayanageshwara Reddy filed two sets and TDP candidate Byreddy Nitya Devi filed two sets for Yemmiganur constituency.

Similarly, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Asiya Banu Amilivale filed one set for Adoni. No one from Alur, Mantralayam, Panyam and Pathikonda Assembly segments have filed nominations on Thursday, the Collector informed.

Nandyal district Collector and Returning Officer Dr K Srinivasulu said that two contestants - Mohammed Athulla Khan of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Chinna Moulali of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have filed one set of nominations each to Nandyal Parliament constituency. Seven candidates contesting for Assembly constituencies also filed nominations.

The Collector said that Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy of YSRCP, C Nageshwara Rao of Jateeya Cheti Vrutula Ikya Vedika Party, B Rajasekhar Reddy and B Shailaja of TDP have filed one set of nominations each for Srisailam constituency. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and B Shravan Kumar (Independents) and Sheikh Muhammed Fazil (SDPI) have filed one set of nominations.

No nominations were filed from Banaganapalle, Dhone, Nandikotkur and Allagadda on the first day, informed Collector Dr K Srinivasulu.