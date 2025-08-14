Non-star hotels seek extension of benefits of star hotels

Vijayawada: A delegation from the Andhra Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association, led by president Parvathaneni Ravi Kumar, zonal president Krishna Mohan, and Executive Committee Members Veeramachaneni Hemanth Kumar and Ilapuram Raja, met Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday at the Secretariat, urging the Government to extend the provisions of Go Ms No 131 to non-classified hotels in the State that already operate bar and restaurant facilities.

The delegation explained that while the order currently benefits only 3-star and above hotels, many non-classified hotels match them in size, service quality, and facilities. They highlighted that these establishments employ thousands, serve lakhs of customers annually, and contribute significantly to State tax revenues.

The association pointed out that owners of such hotels have made heavy investments in clean, hygienic, and safe infrastructure, with many undergoing major upgrades in line with the State’s world-class hospitality vision.

However, they are currently treated as standalone 2B bars, facing high costs and restrictive licensing conditions.

They proposed that the same Rs 25 lakh annual licence fee structure applicable to 3-star hotels be extended to these establishments and sought automatic renewal or exemption from the lottery system. The delegation emphasised that such measures would strengthen the tourism and hospitality ecosystem, protect thousands of jobs, enhance tax revenues, and make quality hospitality more accessible to middle and upper-middle-class customers. Meena assured the delegation that the proposal would be examined for possible consideration.