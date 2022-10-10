Normal life crippled by rain in Godavari districts

Rampachodavaram/ Amalapuram: Rain crippled normal life in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Konaseema districts on Sunday.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, life has become chaotic due to the continuous rains for the past two days. Along with the inundation of all low-lying areas, roads were submerged at many places. Rainwater was overflowing on national highways. The impact of the rains is particularly severe in Paderu revenue division. Many crops were waterlogged.

Road links between many villages in Paderu and Pedabayalu mandals have been disrupted.

The Rayigedda bridge submerged in Paderu mandal. Matsyagedda and Vankachinta streams are overflowing. Due to incessant rains, the weekly market was obstructed in Gangavaram mandal. Water has reached the national highway at Pedda Addapalli.

Landslides and mudslides occurred at many places on the road between Borra and Araku in Ananthagiri mandal, causing serious disruption to traffic.

The tribals of Pinakota and Kiverla villages in Ananthagiri mandal are suffering from lack of travel facility. Due to rains, gravel on the roads got washed away and turned into muddy road.

Borrapalem - Chatakamba road was washed away. Crops were submerged in rainwater, causing crop loss.

In Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, many areas like Amalapuram, Agraharam, Mummidivaram, Ayinavilli, Katrenikona and Ravulapaalem were inundated. Amalapuram Municipal Commissioner VIB Naidu directed the officials to clear drainages of weeds to ensure free flow of water. Several streams, rivulets, lakes and ponds in erstwhile Godavari region are full of water following heavy rains for the past few days. According to officials, Yeleru reservoir has received 19.11 TMC of water so far, compared to its capacity of 24.11. The State government has directed Kakinada and Konaseema district administrations to be vigilant about possible damage to huts, thatched houses and old buildings.

According to the bulletin, average rainfall of 17.3 mm was recorded in Konaseema district in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall recorded was 59.4 mm in Ainavilli and the lowest rainfall recorded was 1 mm in Mandapeta. Rainfall in Allavaram is 9.8, Amalapuram 21.6, I. Polavaram 30.6, Katrenikona 23.6, Malkipuram 20.8, Mamidikuduru 13.6, Mummidivaram 20.2, Razole 12.2, Sakhinetipalle 22.4, Uppalaguptam 5.8, Kapileswarapuram 9.2, Mandapeta 1, Pamarru 3, Ramachandrapuram 7 and Rayavaram 3.4.