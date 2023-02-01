North Andhra conference organised

Visakhapatnam: Apart from BCs, other communities in North Andhra will unite and work on their issues, said MLC candidate Konatala Srinivas. Andhra Pradesh Backward Castes Welfare Seva Sangam organised a North Andhra conference here on Tuesday.

Attending as chief guest, retired Judge Boddepalli Rama Rao proposed K Srinivas's name for the Graduates Constituency in North Andhra. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam district presidents and senior leaders of the BC Association extended their support to the proposal.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said on behalf of sangam, Srinivas would contest in the MLC election. Srikakulam district president Annaji Rao, Manyam district president G Appala Naidu and others were present.