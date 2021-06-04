Noted story writer Kalipatnam Rama Rao passes away in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Noted story writer and Kendra Sahitya Academy Awardee, Kalipatnam Rama Rao, 95 passes away on Friday morning at his residence in Srikakulam city due to age related ailments. According to his close aid, D Ramachandra Rao, Kalipatnam Rama Rao has been suffering from age related ailments for the last several days and died in the morning. He received Kendra sahitya academy Award for his Yagnam novel which is related social reform in India. Rama Rao established Kadha Nilayam to collect and preserve different books on different literary forms writen by different poets and writers across the two Telugu states with an aim protect Telugu language and literary forms. On learning about death of Rama Rao writers shocked and expressed their grief.