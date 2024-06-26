Live
Notices issued to demolish YSRCP office in Lingamguntla
Guntur: Notices were issued to demolish the YSRCP office constructed in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district. The officials said the YSRCP office building was an illegal construction.
According to sources, Palnadu Urban Development Authority officials and Lingamguntla Gram Panchayat officials issued notices to demolish the YSRCP office building which was constructed at Lingamguntla.
They pasted the notice to the party office and asked the party leaders to explain why they had constructed the building without permission from the concerned local bodies.
The APCRDA officials also issued a notice to demolish YSRCP office in Bapatla. The APCRDA officials already demolished the illegal structure of the YSRCP office at Tadepalli of Guntur district.