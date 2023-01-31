Notification issued for 6 temple trust boards

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Notification to appoint Trust Boards for six temples out of the 11 temples in the district has become hot topic now. Another interesting point for the discussion was that why the notification is issued now, when there is still one year for the conclusion of the term of temple Trust Board Committees, which is two years and the election should be held in another year.

Some YSRCP leaders said that these appointments are to satisfy the aspirants, who have no posts in the party. In the name of nominated posts, the appointment of the ruling party activists in the temple Trust Boards is becoming a norm. But the YSRCP government didn't appointed the temple trust boards for the last four years. Recently one week ago, the Endowments department officials received instructions on the appointment of trust boards, hence the officials had issued notifications. There are 11 major temples in the district, (temples with an income of more than Rs 25 lakh). There are 128 temples with an annual incomes between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

Endowments department Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Raju issued a notification two days ago for the appointments of the trust boards of Pandiri Mahadevu Kotilingala Choultry, Gouthami Jeevakarunya Sangham, Chanda choultry, Sri Uma Markandeyeswara Swamy Temple, Sri Uma Kotilingeswara Swamy Temple, and Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Rajamahendravaram. Candidates should apply for these within 20 days.

The size of the trust board depends on the income of the temple or the religious institution. Usually, temples have committees with five and seven members. But according to Endowments Department officials, this time there may be 11 members in the committees.

According to the party sources, the selection of the committees is being done under the leadership of the regional coordinators Pedireddy Mithun Reddy, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and MP Margani Bharath. Sources said that these posts will be given to deserving ones keeping in mind loyalty and public relations. At present, the trust boards of the six temples and choultries for which notification has been issued are likely to be formed within a month. But 128 temples and organisations with an income of less than Rs 25 lakh have not yet been notified. And there is no clarity about the condition of these temples. When asked, Endowments Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Raju said that it is possible to give notification only to the institutions mentioned by the government.

Some YSRCP leaders pointed out that temple lands are not protected due to the lack of governing bodies and no one cares about the plight of devotees. But they also said that these appointments are useless effort now that elections are due in another year. They fear that if the government changes in the elections, these committees will be abolished.