Now, AP Congress to launch padayatra

Vijayawada: Expressing happiness over the stupendous success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath said here on Tuesday that taking a cue from the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the APCC leaders would launch padayatra in the state with the same spirit.

Addressing the PCC extended meeting at the party state headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, Dr Sailajanath said that the padayatra would start in the first week of December and continues till the end of February covering Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and North Andhra regions.

The PCC chief said that the Congress would expose the deception of Narendra Modi and the damage he has done to Andhra Pradesh and the theatrics of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In-charge of state party affairs C D Meyyappan, working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy, Mastan Vali, JD Seelam, Gidugu Rudraraju and district and city congress presidents, PCC working committee members participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the conditions in the state, government style of functioning and the future course of action of the Congress party. It has been decided that setting aside the ego, everyone should work hard for the revival of the party.

Sailajanath said that state committees would be formed within 10 days after holding discussions with the senior leaders. The village and ward committees should also be formed.

The party leaders should work with dedication in responding to the people's problems and questioning the government shortcomings and launching agitations if necessary.

The PCC chief underlined the importance of intensifying agitation for Special Category Status to the state.

Reacting to the forthcoming visit of the prime minister, Sailajanath said that how could Narendra Modi visit after all the damage he had done to the state. He exhorted the Congress cadre to stage protest demonstrations across the state on November 10 and 11 in view of the prime minister's visit on November 12.

The Congress leaders should conduct district-level party meetings and prepare the cadre for the struggle. He complimented the party leaders who worked in unison during the visit of Rahul Gandhi recently. The Congress workers were asked to take up the problems with him to set things right.