Now land regularisation applications through Mee Seva

Vijayawada : The state government has taken a significant step toward regularising encroached government lands in the state, providing relief to thousands of underprivilged families. To simplify the process, applications can now be submitted through Mee Seva centers as well as village and ward secretariats, according to revenue special chief secretary and CCLA chief commissioner G Jayalakshmi.

Under government order No 30, the Land Regularisation Scheme 2025 has been launched. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2025. As a key policy decision, land titles will be issued exclusively in the names of women beneficiaries.

Once an application is approved, beneficiaries will receive a land title and conveyance deed. Full ownership rights will be granted two years after receiving these documents. Applicants must submit verified documents through Mee Seva. Only lands occupied before October 15, 2019, will be considered for regularisation under the prescribed guidelines.

Following the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, CCLA authorities have developed a fast and transparent digital application system to ensure efficiency.

The regularisation process will be free of cost for encroachments up to 150 square yards, with no registration fees. For encroachments between 151 and 300 square yards, Below Poverty Line (BPL) families must pay 15 per cent of the basic land value and 50 per cent of the registration fee, while Above Poverty Line (APL) families must pay the full registration fee.

For encroachments between 301 and 450 square yards, BPL families must pay 100 per cent of the basic land value and 50 per cent of the registration fee, while APL families must pay 200 per cent of the basic land value and the full registration fee.

Encroachments exceeding 450 square yards will require payment of five times the basic land value and 100 per cent of the registration fee. Failure to comply will result in government reclamation of the land.

Eligibility criteria also include a maximum monthly income of Rs 10,000 in rural areas and Rs 14,000 in urban areas, with electricity bill payments not exceeding Rs 300 per month. Total landholding, including both dry and wet land, must not exceed 10 acre.