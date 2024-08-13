NREDCAP Fmr chief Ramana Reddy bags Hydro Ratna award

Vijayawada: Former managing director of the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) S Ramana Reddy has been conferred with the prestigious Hydro Ratna award for his exceptional contribution to the promotion of Pumped Storage Power (PSP) projects in the state.



Reddy’s visionary leadership at NREDCAP has been instrumental in identifying and developing a pipeline of 39 PSP projects in Andhra Pradesh. Under his guidance, the organisation prepared detailed project reports (DPRs) for these projects, secured necessary clearances from central and state government agencies, and created a conducive environment for private investment in the PSP sector.

The Hydro Ratna award, presented by ENERTIA and the Renewable Energy Promotion Association of India (REPA) at a programme at Hyderabad recently acknowledges Reddy’s pivotal role in addressing the intermittency challenges posed by solar and wind energy. Pumped storage power plants play a crucial role in ensuring grid stability and reliability, making Reddy’s efforts a significant contribution to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and a net-zero emission economy by 2070.