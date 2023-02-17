NRI doctors train lecturers on life skills, stress management

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugus Association (APNRTS) in association with Board of Intermediate Education, AP, and NRI doctors from USA is organising virtual workshops on 'Life Skills and Stress Management' for government and private junior college lecturers to train them on the techniques and methods for counselling students on managing stress during this academic year final examinations period, said Venkat S Medapati, President, APNRTS.

The APNRTS is a fully owned entity of Andhra Pradesh government and is the nodal agency that caters to the welfare, safety, service and development of settled as well as returning Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh (NRTs) and acts as a facilitating body to NRTs in serving their motherland.

AP NRI doctors from USA, who are experts in mental health, are training lecturers working in junior colleges on various stress management techniques with which they can counsel their students on Stress & Time Management, Mental Health & Life Skills Management.

Two in-house counsellors from each junior college are virtually trained by experts during these sessions.

Over 6,800 lecturers from 3,400 public and private junior colleges in the State are given the opportunity to be trained through these virtual workshops. Till now, workshops have been completed for 50 per cent of the colleges in the State and the remaining colleges will be covered in the next week till February 22. These workshops are being conducted under the supervision of Dr Apparna Uppala, Certified Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist from USA and Nelson Vinod Moses, Founder, SPIF and an awardee in Mental Health Journalism category. Prominent TV anchor, actress and social activist Jhansi is also part of this programme.