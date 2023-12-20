  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NRIs services will be remembered forever: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meeting a group of NRIs at party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday
x

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meeting a group of NRIs at party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday

Highlights

Non-Resident Indians in general and Non-Resident Telugus in particular have been helping for the growth of Jana Sena and it will be remembered forever, said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan while accepting the donation of Rs 1.3 crore from Jana Sena party Australia convener Kolikonda Sasidhar at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

Mangalagiri: Non-Resident Indians in general and Non-Resident Telugus in particular have been helping for the growth of Jana Sena and it will be remembered forever, said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan while accepting the donation of Rs 1.3 crore from Jana Sena party Australia convener Kolikonda Sasidhar at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan said that the NRIs have been extending help to the party in order to protect the interest of the state.

A group of NRIs from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, met the Jana Sena president here on Tuesday.

The NRIs said that they would always extend support the Jana Sena party which had been striving hard for the development of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X