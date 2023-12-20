NRIs services will be remembered forever: Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri: Non-Resident Indians in general and Non-Resident Telugus in particular have been helping for the growth of Jana Sena and it will be remembered forever, said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan while accepting the donation of Rs 1.3 crore from Jana Sena party Australia convener Kolikonda Sasidhar at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.



Pawan Kalyan said that the NRIs have been extending help to the party in order to protect the interest of the state.

A group of NRIs from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, met the Jana Sena president here on Tuesday.

The NRIs said that they would always extend support the Jana Sena party which had been striving hard for the development of the state of Andhra Pradesh.