NSU to set up modern school to foster research, innovation

Tirupati: The National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati will soon establish a new Modern School aimed at fostering technical research and innovation. Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy announced this at the inaugural session of the 2-day national conference organised in collaboration with C-DAC Bangalore on ‘AI, ML, Quantum Computing, and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS)’ on Tuesday. Prof Krishna Murthy stressed the need for interdisciplinary research, particularly in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He also highlighted C-DAC’s pivotal role in supporting Sanskrit research and encouraged innovation and patent generation. Delivering the keynote address virtually, Prof Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, spoke on the theme ‘Sanskrit for AI and AI for Sanskrit.’ He underlined the transformative potential of AI technologies in advancing Sanskrit research and achieving new academic frontiers.

Dr SD Sudarshan, Executive Director of C-DAC Bangalore, elaborated on the practical applications of AI in Sanskrit grammar, coining new terms, and transmitting traditional scientific knowledge to younger generations through modern tools.

NSU Registrar KV Narayana Rao drew historical parallels between ancient Indian military technology and modern innovations, citing the example of the Brahmastra in comparison with nuclear weaponry, to emphasize the depth of technological wisdom in Indian tradition. Prof K Ganapathi Bhat, Chair and Coordinator of the conference, along with Prof RJ Ramasri and Prof Rajanikant Shukla, also addressed the gathering and contributed to the discussions.