NTPC Simhadri bags gold and silver at Tusker Awards 2025

Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri has been conferred with gold in excellence in OOH Advertising and silver for Excellence in CSR at the prestigious Tusker Awards 2025.

Organised by the ICTEP Council in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the event was graced by Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, who delivered an inspiring keynote address.

The recognition reaffirms NTPC Simhadri’s commitment towards sustainable practices, meaningful CSR initiatives, and innovative outreach, aligned with its larger vision of nation-building through responsible energy leadership.

Following the award presentation, a panel discussion titled ‘business leadership in the AI era’ was held, featuring industry leaders sharing insights into innovation and leadership in the evolving digital landscape.