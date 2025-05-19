Live
- GVMC Deputy Mayor election postponed for a day
- Rare and life-threatening pregnancy combated with surgery
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today – May 19, 2025
- 16-yr-old with large ovarian cyst undergoes robot-aided surgery
- DIY Cooling Face Packs to Refresh and Nourish Your Skin This Summer
- Mangaluru publisher’s bold, innovative journey in regional literature
- Jyoti Malhotra-Puri YouTuber link under scanner
- Telangana’s Heritage in the Spotlight: Miss World Contestants Visit State Secretariat in Grand Cultural Showcase
- Pikashow APK Download (Official) for Android – Pikashow.pro.in
- Odisha BJP govt to celebrate 1st anniv from June 11 to 13
NTPC Simhadri bags gold and silver at Tusker Awards 2025
NTPC Simhadri has been conferred with gold in excellence in OOH Advertising and silver for Excellence in CSR at the prestigious Tusker Awards 2025.
Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri has been conferred with gold in excellence in OOH Advertising and silver for Excellence in CSR at the prestigious Tusker Awards 2025.
Organised by the ICTEP Council in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the event was graced by Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, who delivered an inspiring keynote address.
The recognition reaffirms NTPC Simhadri’s commitment towards sustainable practices, meaningful CSR initiatives, and innovative outreach, aligned with its larger vision of nation-building through responsible energy leadership.
Following the award presentation, a panel discussion titled ‘business leadership in the AI era’ was held, featuring industry leaders sharing insights into innovation and leadership in the evolving digital landscape.