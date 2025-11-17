NTR baby kits to be reintroduced soon

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh government approved the procurement of NTR Baby Kits at Rs 1989.27 per kit and is making arrangements to distribute the kits to 3.50 lakh mothers per year, by the time they discharge from hospitals with newborn babies, very soon.

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has finalized the procurement of NTR Baby Kits to be distributed to mothers delivering in government hospitals and healthcare centers across the state. The Bid Finalization Committee, which met on November 11, approved a two-year rate contract with zone-wise distribution to three contractors.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu wanted the NTR Baby Kits include baby bed with mosquito net, baby mackintosh, two baby dresses with shorts, two baby towels, six washable nappies, baby powder (200gm), shampoo (100ml), oil (200ml), two baby soaps (150gm), soap box, baby rattle toy, baby carrying warmer pouch and the kit bag.

The tender, floated as a second call under the National Health Mission (NHM) budget, received bids from four firms for the supply of a comprehensive 13-item baby kit, after technical evaluation and product demonstrations conducted by a committee comprising senior health department officials. Three firms qualified for the financial bid opening.

The BFC approved a two-year rate contract with zone-wise distribution. Zone-I will be served by M/s Kendriya Bhandar, Zone-II by M/s Anitha Texcot Pvt Ltd., and Zone-III by M/s Sankar Enterprises, all at the L1 rate, Rs 1989.27 per kit. Purchase orders are subject to Finance Department concurrence for two additional items, the baby carrying warmer pouch and the kit bag. The Tamil Nadu government is procuring baby kits at Rs 2428.98, while Telangana is paying Rs 2054.60.