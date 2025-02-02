NTR Bharosa pensions distributed smoothly in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram : The distribution of NTR Bharosa social security pensions was carried out smoothly across East Godavari district on Saturday, with 90% of beneficiaries receiving their pensions at their doorstep by noon, according to District Collector P Prasanthi. As part of the programme, the Collector personally handed over pensions to beneficiaries at Bommuru gram panchayat.

Authorities have made arrangements to distribute Rs 102.14 crore to 2,36,331 beneficiaries across 17 categories in the district. By noon, pensions were successfully distributed to 2,12,647 beneficiaries, according to the District Collector. On the occasion, the Collector interacted with several beneficiaries to gather their feedback on the pension distribution process.