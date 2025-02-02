Live
- Congress infighting: Siddaramaiah’s close associate resigns as advisor
- Your skin is a mirror of your overall health!
- Microfinance scams rampant in Uttara Kannada dist; 7 cases registered
- Blending tradition with modernity
- Karnataka received nothing: CM slams Union Budget 2025
- Folk aesthetics in Modernism: Jamini Roy’s unique vision
- Kisan Pariwar CEO donates to orphan
- Hina Khan’s fun ‘day out’ includes food and family
- Karimnagar hails Union Budget
- Panorama International Literature Festival 2025: Live Session Held Gathering Significant Indian Poets
Just In
NTR Bharosa pensions distributed smoothly in EG dist
The distribution of NTR Bharosa social security pensions was carried out smoothly across East Godavari district on Saturday, with 90% of beneficiaries receiving their pensions at their doorstep by noon, according to District Collector P Prasanthi. As part of the programme, the Collector personally handed over pensions to beneficiaries at Bommuru gram panchayat.
Rajamahendravaram : The distribution of NTR Bharosa social security pensions was carried out smoothly across East Godavari district on Saturday, with 90% of beneficiaries receiving their pensions at their doorstep by noon, according to District Collector P Prasanthi. As part of the programme, the Collector personally handed over pensions to beneficiaries at Bommuru gram panchayat.
Authorities have made arrangements to distribute Rs 102.14 crore to 2,36,331 beneficiaries across 17 categories in the district. By noon, pensions were successfully distributed to 2,12,647 beneficiaries, according to the District Collector. On the occasion, the Collector interacted with several beneficiaries to gather their feedback on the pension distribution process.