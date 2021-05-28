NTR Birth Anniversary: Balakrishna pays tribute, demands inclusion of NTR biography in school textbooks

NTR Birth Anniversary: Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna said that they have been demanding the inclusion of NTR biography in the textbooks since time he was dead. He paid tributes at NTR Ghat this morning to mark NTR's 98th birth anniversary today.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the biography of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao be included in the curriculum. Balakrishna reminded that he has written many books on NTR. Balakrishna praised NTR as an epoch maker and a man of poor. He said he was inspired by watching his father's movies.

Balakrishna also commented on Anandaiah medicine in his own style and said he has faith in the medicine. He said there is no religion without adoration, no human being without religion and everything is a faith.

The Tollywood ace actor further said that there are great doctors and recalled a doctor Sushankudu before Christ and opined that he remembers that Royal College of Surgery in Melbourne, Australia has his name.