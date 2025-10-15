NTR collector inspects girls hostel

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha made a surprise inspection of the BC Welfare College Girls Hostel located at Gunadala here on Tuesday to review the amenities and welfare measures being provided to the students.

He interacted with the students and enquired about the infrastructure, food, sanitation, and other amenities. He specifically questioned the students about the diet chart prescribed by the State Government and whether meals were being served as per the approved menu.

BC Welfare Hostel Welfare Officer A Rajani Kumari informed the collector that currently 165 students are staying in the hostel. The collector personally inspected the drinking water supply, tested its quality, and reviewed the sanitation and maintenance of the dormitories.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshmisha directed hostel welfare officers to take proper care of the students and urged students to make the best use of the facilities available.

For better supervision, the collector announced that district-level officers were deputed as special officers for each welfare hostel. These officers would inspect the hostels twice a month and upload reports on meals, sanitation, drinking water, and other facilities.

He further instructed officials to conduct daily chlorination tests and weekly nitrate tests for water safety. Food Safety and Health Department officials will also visit regularly to ensure food quality and student health.

The collector assured the students that motivational sessions would be arranged by successful alumni to inspire them to achieve their goals through hard work and dedication.

DPO and Special Officer P Lavanya Kumari and other hostel staff accompanied the collector during the inspection.