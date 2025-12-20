NTR district CCS tops in crime investigation

Vijayawada: The NTR District Central Crime Station (CCS) police secured first place in crime investigation across the State, winning the prestigious ABCD (Award for Best in Crime Detection) for their outstanding performance in rapid and effective case detection.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta presented the award at the Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters on Friday and felicitated the police officers for adopting advanced technologies, innovative methods, and modern investigative practices to ensure swift resolution of criminal cases.

Based on a comprehensive review of cases solved during the first quarter of 2025, including analysis of investigative techniques, use of technology, and innovative approaches, CID DGP Ravi Shankar Ayyannaar, selected Patamata Police Station for the first prize.

The case pertained to a major theft at Ingram Micro India Private Limited warehouse in Enikepadu, under the jurisdiction of Patamata Police Station in NTR district. Despite the complexity and sensitivity of the case, the police successfully cracked it in a short span by effectively leveraging technology. The investigation led to the recovery of the entire stolen property, including 271 Apple iPhones and various accessories, valued at approximately Rs 3 crore, and the arrest of the accused.

For this remarkable achievement, the NTR district police emerged as the top performer in the State, earning the ABCD for best crime detection.

The award was received from the DGP by City Police Commissioner SV Raja Sekhar Babu, along with Crime DCP K Tirumaleswara Reddy, ADCP M Rajarao, Inspector M Ram Kumar, and members of crime staff.