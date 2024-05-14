Live
NTR district collector inspects strong rooms in Vijayawada, says security will be intensified
The officials in Vijayawada Parliament and seven assembly constituencies have successfully moved the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the strong rooms. Collector Dilli Rao conducted an inspection of the strong rooms located in Nova and Nimra Colleges on Tuesday. It was reported that a total of 27 strong rooms have been set up in 4 buildings to securely store the EVMs. Each strong room will be sealed, with all ventilators and windows also being sealed off.
Collector Dilli Rao mentioned that there will be two locks for each strong room - one lock will be in the possession of the collector's representative and the other lock will be with the Returning Officer (RO). The security of the strong rooms will be managed by a combination of the Central Armed Police Force and the State Police Force.
In other news, the polling process for the Loksabha Polls 2024 in Andhra Pradesh has been successfully completed. Polling commenced at 7 am and continued until 6 pm, with some polling booths extending their closing time to accommodate voters who were in line within 6 hours before the official closing time. As a result, the polling process in several areas continued until 11 pm.