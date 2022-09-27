NTR lacked ability to counter opponents: Minister Raja

Tuni (Kakinada District): Roads & Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswar Rao (Raja) has made harsh remarks against late Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). While inaugurating a Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) at Ravikampadu village of Thondgai mandal in Kakinada district on Monday, he stated that the former CM of the united Andhra Pradesh was misfit as the Chief Minister.

He further said that NTR was the only Chief Minister in the entire country, who was successfully backstabbed in view of his lack of ability. He said, "Former Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao also dislodged him. Former Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu could successfully dislodge NTR from power owing to lack of political vision and ability to counter his opponents." The Minister also stated that there is no comparison between NT Ramarao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

TDP leaders as well as common people reacted against Minister Jogi Ramesh for his remarks against late NT Rama Rao. Sharply reacting to the comments, former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Konadababu) stated that former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy never indulged in criticism against NT Rama Rao, but adopted certain of his schemes in his administration. He alleged that the criticism of Minister Ramesh was not his own, but script given by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking to 'The Hans India', he pointed out that Jagan was instrumental for the harsh words of the Minister against NTR.

Kondababu stated that NTR was not only a national figure but also held in high esteem internationally. NTR was appreciated by national leaders including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he added. He commented that as Minister Raja shouldn't stoop down to comment on an internationally honoured leader, who brought glory and recognition for Telugu people. The TDP leader warned that by making unjust and vicious remarks against NTR as well as former Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu would attract the wrath of Telugu people and they would teach a fitting lesson to YSRCP leaders.

TDP leader and former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma commented that NTR was instrumental in bringing recognition to Telugu culture and including social reforms and it was unfortunate that Minster Raja made derogatory remarks against the NTR.