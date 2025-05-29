NTR lauded for elevating stature of Telugus

Vijayawada: Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Dr Chandrasekhar lauded the invaluable contribution of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in elevating the stature of Telugus globally.

On the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of the revered leader, Dr Chandrasekhar paid floral tributes to NTR’s statue on the university campus in Vijayawada. He emphasised that NTR’s services to the Telugu community would be remembered for generations to come.

Dr Chandrasekhar highlighted NTR’s foundational role in developing the education sector in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He stated that Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, envisioned by NTR, has become a leader in medical education. Faculty members and staff of the university participated in the commemorative event.