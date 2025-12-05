Putin hails Modi’s stance against US pressure

New Delhi: In a global exclusive interview with a news channel, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, asserting that ‘Modi is not one to give in to pressure’ from the US.

Speaking ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Putin criticized US ‘arm twisting’ and tariffs, stating, ‘India is a great power, not an English or British colony.’ The President highlighted the robust India-Russia defense and trade ties, noting that over 90% of transactions are now in national currencies.

Putin describes his relationship with Modi as 'strong and unique', recalling their car ride at the SCO summit. He praises India's development since independence, stating, 'What transpired in India is, to a large extent, a miracle.'

The President also highlights the doubling of life expectancy and confirms his eagerness to meet his 'friend' Modi to discuss their vast cooperation.