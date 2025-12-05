India to get electronic toll collection in a year: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the current toll collection system will be phased out within a year, replaced by an electronic system to provide a seamless experience for highway users.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways revealed that the new system has already been implemented at 10 locations and will be expanded nationwide within a year.

“This toll system will end. There will be no one to stop you in the name of toll. Within a year, an electronic toll collection will be implemented across the country," Gadkari stated.

He also mentioned that there are currently 4,500 highway projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore underway across India.