NTR statue removal sparks row in Kavali

Nellore: Removal of TDP founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao's statue at Musunuru village near Kavali sparked protests by TDP on Saturday. The statue was removed ostensibly for clearing traffic bottlenecks, though it is some distance away from the main road.



TDP politburo member and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the vandalism denotes the destructive attitude of the ruling party leaders in the town and demanded severe action against those responsible.

Party district secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy alleged that it was removed only due to the pressure mounted by the ruling party leaders. He said the statue was unveiled by party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on January 8, 2018 and questioned why the local YSRCP leaders targeted statues and structures constructed during the TDP rule only in Kavali town when there was no destruction in other parts of district. Venkateswara Reddy sought action from the district officials against those involved.

It may be recalled that a pylon which was also inaugurated by Lokesh on the same day as the statue was also damaged by some unidentified persons in April this year, triggering a row in Kavali town. The structure which was constructed with the national emblem and the state emblem in January 2018 was demolished on April 10 this year.

The pylon was constructed in Kavali town in connection with the sanction of Rs 79 crore to the town for various developmental works. The works were related to water projects of Vengala Rao Nagar and other areas and the pylon was constructed close to the GNT Road, away from traffic movement. It was close to the tahsildar, sub-collector's offices, and also rural police station.

Now, the statue of NTR located at Musunuru was also demolished in a similar manner despite it is not on the main road.