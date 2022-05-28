NTR's image on Rs100 coin very soon, says Daggubati Purandeswari

Hyderabad: NTR's daughter, former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari, said the centenary of her father, late NT Rama Rao, would be magnificent. This was stated by the former Union Minister after paying homage to her father's samadhi at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on Saturday. The BJP senior leader stated that the image of late NTR will be on a 100-rupee coin very soon and that they are in talks with the Reserve Bank of India about this.

Purandeswari commented on her father's centennial celebrations, saying, "From today to May 28 next year, NTR centenary celebrations will be held." She stated that 12 commemoration centres have been identified in the two Telugu states. In them, the festivities will take place, she said.

Further, Purandeswari claimed that two mega events will be held, one in Vijayawada and the other in Hyderabad.

Similarly, Hindupur MLA and Tollywood actor N Balakrishna on Saturday paid tributes to legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, here on the occasion of his centenary birth anniversary celebrations. He garlanded the statues of NTR and his wife Basavatarakam.

Earlier, Balakrishna offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that Telugu people all over the world remember NTR today. The actor-cum-politician promised to install a 30-feet tall NTR statue here. "I will make Nimmakuru as tourism spot," he assured.