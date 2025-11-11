Nunna PACS a model to emulate for others: Nettem

Vijayawada: Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) Chairman Nettem Raghu Ram said that Nunna Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) stands as a model society in Krishna district, achieving an annual business turnover of Rs 79 crore and earning a profit of Rs 2.14 crore—a record unmatched by any other society in the district. He commended members for depositing Rs 40 crore and availing loans of Rs 39 crore, reflecting strong financial discipline and trust in the cooperative.

KDCCB Chairman Nettem and Government Whip & Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao distributed Rs 39.46 lakh as dividends for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 fiscal years to 1,359 members of Nunna PACS at the society’s Multipurpose Godown on Monday. They also laid the foundation stone for a Kalyana Mandapam on the first floor and a dining hall on the second floor, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.10 crore.

MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao assured full support for the development of 41 societies in his constituency and urged the revival of the Kesarapalli PACS. He also proposed establishing three gold loan branches, constructing own buildings for PACS, and purchasing land in Vijayawada for KDCC Bank’s permanent office.

He further said he would strive to widen the Vijayawada–Nuzvid road from Power Grid to Nunna Centre with a central divider at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, and also expand the Nunna–Ambapuram road with public cooperation.

Bhumula Balasekhar Reddy announced Rs 2, 00, 016 donation towards the Kalyana Mandapam in memory of his father, former PACS Director Bhumula Venkata Reddy.

Nunna PACS President Kalakoti Srinivasa Reddy presided. KDCCB CEO A Shyam Manohar, Gannavaram AMC Chairman G Narasimha Rao, Directors Pamarthi Srinivasa Rao and Gampa Srinivasa Rao, KDCCB Satyanarayanapuram Branch Chief Manager PV Srinivasa Rao, PACS CEO Tadanki Ramesh, and Supervisor V Sai Kumar were present.