Nuzividu: Will defeat political opportunists says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Nuzividu (Eluru Dist) : The electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh would be between a pack of “political wolves” and a “lion”, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a public meeting on Friday at Nuzividu. The pack of “political wolves” are coming together to loot public money and to share the spoils, he said.

Jagan said people should remember the social injustice done by the TDP during its rule in collusion with the band of looters and a foster son. In contrast, the YSRCP ushered in social justice by spending a major share of DBT and non-DBT welfare funds for the SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities, he claimed.

He said out of the Rs 2,40,000 crore and Rs1,70,000 crore spent on DBT and non-DBT schemes respectively in the last 53 months, 80 per cent of the benefits accrued to the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. They have also received the lion’s share in the allotted 30 lakh house sites and the newly created 2.07 lakh permanent Government jobs, he added.

In the 2019 elections, the TDP was handed a humiliating defeat as people had realised about Naidu’s shallow promises. People should be cautious as the same forces were coming together again to undo the social justice done by YSRCP, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the political opponents led by feudalistic Naidu are unable to relish the love shown by the Government towards the weaker sections and have become envious of its popularity.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to become his soldiers and bring victory to the YSRCP in the next elections if they felt they have benefitted from the Government welfare schemes.