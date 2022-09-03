Objections galore against allotment of maternity hosp building to MCT

Tirupati: The row of allotting old maternity hospital building for Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to house its offices on temporary basis has been still boiling. Even after the City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has categorically made it clear that the arrangement is purely temporary till the construction of proposed new building of Corporation is completed, the opposition parties continue to oppose the decision.

Various people's organisations along with CPI have been agitating against the decision for the last 12 days at the maternity hospital building. The expert committee appointed by the government led by the Director of Medical Education (Academic) Dr Satya Varaprasad, public health additional director Dr KVSS Anil Kumar and others visited the hospital on Friday.

The agitating women have touched his foot seeking to protect the hospital which is serving thousands of poor women. CPI district secretary P Murali said that about 350-400 outpatients visit the hospital everyday and it has 100 ventilators along with three operation theatres.

Without taking into consideration the repercussions to be faced by the poor women, the officials have taken a decision to shift the Corporation office to here. CPL city secretary J Viswanath, K Radha Krishna, Chinnam Penchalaiah, S Manjula and others were present.

Meanwhile, the UG and PG medical students and government doctors' association also met the expert committee and submitted a representation seeking the continuation of hospital at the same place. The committee assured them that all the objections will be taken to the notice of the government. Dr Vikram Reddy, Dr Chandrasekharan, Dr Suseela and Dr Parthasarathi Reddy were present.