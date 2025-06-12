Odia people celebrate ‘Debasnana Poornima’ in city

Visakhapatnam: Utkal Sanskrurika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation in the city for Odia people, celebrated ‘Debasnana Poornima’ in its premises at Daspalla Hills with fervour and gaiety.

According to the Hindu calendar, ‘Jyestha Poornima’ is celebrated as Debasnana Poornima, Lord Jagannath’s ceremonial bathing rituals.

As part of the festival celebrations, the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra were taken out from the sanctum sanctorum to the decorated altar for the bath with ceremonial ‘pahandi’. The ritual was carried out amidst chanting of mantras.

108 Pots of aromatic sacred water were used for the bathing ritual of the deities. Scores of devotees witnessed the ‘snana’. It is believed that the ceremonial bath given to the deities before Rath Yatra causes them fever. Following which, the deities will be in a 14-day quarantine period, known as ‘Anasara’. Concluding the quarantine period, the deities will take part in the RathYatra scheduled on June 27. Earlier, president of the samaj JK Nayak cleaned the platform before the commencement of the bathing ritual. General secretary of the samaj Bimal Kumar Mahanta, among others, were present.