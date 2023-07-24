Odisha bus stuck in floodwater About 45 passengers are safe A major accident was narrowly missed

RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT): A private travel bus from Odisha got stuck in flood waters on Monday morning near Chinturu in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. On its way from Jaipur in Odisha to Andhra, this bus was passing through Chinturu Mandal of Rampachodaram Constituency. The Kuyuguru stream is already overflowing on the national highway in the area of Kuyuguru and Nimmalgudem in Kalleru Panchayat. As it was early morning, the driver could not estimate the level of the flood water correctly and tried to drive the bus out of the flood water.



Due to the impact of the fast-flowing flood water, the bus was pulled to one side of the road and got stuck in the flood water. Realizing the danger, the driver immediately stopped the bus and warned about 45 passengers on the bus to get off. The passengers got down carefully and reached the road safely from about four feet deep flood water. A major accident was narrowly avoided as everyone escaped unharmed.

Later they informed the Chinturu police about the bus getting stuck in the flood water. Revenue, police, and panchayat officials reached the spot and with the help of JCB pulled the bus out of the flood.



