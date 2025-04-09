Odisha secures investment worth Rs 30,000 crore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has attracted investment to the tune of over Rs 30,595 crore, with a potential to create around 48,390 jobs in the State on the first day of the two-day visit of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to New Delhi, an official said on Monday. The strategic two-day visit of the Chief Minister to the national capital is aimed at enhancing the State’s industrial ecosystem and attracting substantial investments across key sectors.

The State secured investment intents from 14 companies, amounting to investments worth Rs 3,000 crore, which has the potential to generate around 21,390 jobs in Odisha.

He said additionally, the State government also formalised 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 27,595 crore, which is expected to create 27,000 employment opportunities.

The total investment generated during the interactions with various industry leaders in New Delhi amounts to Rs 30,595 crore, with a potential to create jobs for around 48,390 individuals in Odisha.

“These interactions revealed considerable interest in establishing manufacturing units that would not only bolster local economic development but also create numerous employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha.

We look forward to building on these collaborations and continuing to enhance the economic landscape of our State,” the official said.

The Chief Minister on Monday visited the HCL Tech Campus in Noida and interacted with Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies. He explored the innovative initiatives being undertaken at their Mega IT Campus, AI Lab, and IoT Lab.

The visit also included an insightful tour of Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, showcasing the intersection of technology and culture. The discussions during this engagement centred around establishing collaborative opportunities within the IT and ITeS sectors.

The Chief Minister emphasised Odisha’s commitment to becoming a hub for technology-driven enterprises.

He expressed optimism about the potential for HCL to expand its footprint in Odisha, reinforcing the State’s efforts to foster innovation and technological advancement.

Following the HCL engagement, the Chief Minister conducted a series of one-on-one meetings with various industry leaders at Taj Palace in New Delhi.

Leaders from various organisations engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at expanding their operations in Odisha.