Odisha train accident: Pawan Kalyan shocks over incident, urges centre to take safety measures
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that the tragic train accident that took place near Balasore in the state of Odisha has left him in deep shock. Stating that it is unfortunate that 278 passengers died in this incident, Pawan Kalyan expressed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.
Pawan said that information is being received that there are likely to be more passengers from the Telugu states in the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru – Howrah super fast trains that were involved in the accident and urged state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to make appropriate arrangements to provide assistance to the affected passengers and their families.
In the wake of this tragedy, Pawan urged the central government to pay immediate attention to security measures related to the prevention of train accidents and to ensure safety of passengers.