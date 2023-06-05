Odisha Train mishap: Except for one all passengers from AP traced, says Botsa

Except for one all passengers of accident-hit Coromandel express and Yeswanthpur express trains were traced, informed Education Minister B. Satyanarayana.



Addressing media persons, the Minister said that out of the 513 passengers who reserved berths for various destinations in the State and out of 270 passengers who entrained at various stations on reservation across the State, details of one passenger could not be traced.

He added that one of the passenger identified as Gurumurthy of Srikakulam District died in the accident while 22 passengers were injured. Of the injured, 11 were discharged after treatment, while 9 were being treated in Visakhapatnam hospitals. One of the injured was admitted to a Bhubaneswar hospital and another passenger is being shifted to Apollo Hospital here from Bhubaneswar. The Minister said 92 passengers cancelled their reservations.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, IAS officers’ team under the aegis of IT Minister G. Amarnath visited the accident site and supervised the relief and rescue operations of the injured AP passengers in coordination with the Railway officials and helpline desks in districts and collected the details of all passengers who booked reservations.