Odisha woman held in Vijayawada for stealing gold in trains, 8.45 lakh worth jewellery seized

Vijayawada Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a woman accused of committing a series of thefts on trains and recovered Rs. 8.54 lakh worth of gold jewellery. According to the Railway Police, Khushbu Suresh Jain from Moharampet, Visakhapatnam, along with his family members boarded a train from Ahmedabad to Visakhapatnam on the 3rd of this month. Her mother slept with a handbag containing gold jewellery.



When the train stopped at Vijayawada station on the morning of the 4th she could not find the handbag she was supposed to have on her head. After the train reached Visakhapatnam, a complaint was lodged at the GRP police station there.



According to the complaint, there were 270 GM's of gold, Rs 4,000 in cash, an iPhone, and other identity cards. The police registered a case and transferred him to Vijayawada GRP station.



Vijayawada Railway Police who responded quickly examined CCTV footage on the platform at the time of the incident and identified Tuni de alias Kumariprartham (46) of Kondajilla, Odisha. She has committed several offenses at Srikakulam, Palasa, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada stations and gone to jail several times. She was arrested on Shivalayam Street in Vijayawada and stolen property in her possession at the time was seized.