Offender arrested

Nellore: Police arrested a person on the charges of looting a gold trader and recovered 108 gm gold worth Rs 5.4 lakh on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shaik Mansur (39), resident of Janardhan Reddy Colony, Venkateswara Puram area in the city.

Addressing the media at Santhapet police station on Wednesday, Nellore Rural DSP G Srinivasa Rao said that Sheik Nizam (29) of Janda street has been running a gold shop at Korada street in the city. The accused was working as a helper in the shop for the last one year. On March 8, the owner gave 130 gms gold ornaments to the accused for melting them. After melting the ornaments, the accused fled with the gold.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim at Santhapet police station, CI G Dasaradha Rama Rao launched investigation by setting up a special team SI Balakrishna. Cops arrested the accused at Ranganayakulapeta gate in the city on Wednesday.

ASI Venkateswarlu, Head Constables Subba Rao, Malliksrjunaiah and others were present.