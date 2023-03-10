Officers told to learn all rules about MLC polls

District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar suggested officials and staff that learn all required points related to MLC elections and counting process clearly to avoid problems. He addressed the election officers and staff at training camp organised at Zilla Parishad meeting hall in Srikakulam on Thursday. The collector asked all officials of categories and staff working at various places and deputed for different duties to read and understand MLC election manual initially. The collector also explained about the use of postal ballot papers and also validation of postal ballots. He explained different stages of election polling process till counting of votes concluded. He warned officials not to neglect duties and also not to depend on others. District, division and polling station level officials and staff attended the meeting.



