Officials accord warm welcome to Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who visited the city on Saturday, was accorded a grand welcome at Visakhapatnam Airport.

The Vice President arrived on a special flight from Delhi and reached Visakhapatnam by 11:45 a.m.

Tourism Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral A.B. Singh, GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust K. Rama Mohan Rao, District Collector V Vinay Chand, city Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, among others, received the Vice President at the airport.

The Vice President proceeded to the VPT guest house from the airport.

