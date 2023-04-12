Officials from Singareni Collieries visit RINL

Visakhapatnam: A group of officials from Singareni Collieries, Telangana paid a visit to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) following the decision made by the Telangana government to take part in the bid towards EoI (Expression of Interest) in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

As a part of studying the feasibility of the bid, the officials from Singareni Collieries interacted with the department heads of the RINL.

Also, representatives of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) met the officials of Singareni Collieries. They said that support from the unions and the RINL management would be extended to the Telangana-based company. They wished that the bid would be materialised soon.

Director of Singareni Collieries Satyanaryana Rao and other officials including Subba Rao, Balaram discussed with RINL marketing department personnel. Directors from various departments of RINL Venugopal Rao, Bagichi and Mahanti took part in the discussions.

VUPPC representatives D Adi Narayana, J Ayodhya Ram, Y Mastanappa and N Rama Chandra Rao attended.