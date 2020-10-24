Officials inspect damaged crops, properties in Kadapa

Kadapa: Rajampet sub collector Ketan Garg, Kadapa sub collector Pridhvi Tej and joint collector Saikanth Varma on Saturday inspected damaged crops and houses in the recent rains.

Rajampet Sub Collector Ketan Garg inspected the damaged houses of V Narisimhulu, V Subbarayudu, B Ramesh, P Subbaiah in Vanthatipalle village and enquired the victims over the property losses.

During the visit, the villagers appealed to sub collector that they do not have road facility towards the burial ground in the village. Responding to their plea, he directed the officials to prepare estimations for laying road immediately.

Later, he visited the village secretariat and directed the staff to display the details of various schemes of the government and names of beneficiaries who applied for pensions, ration cards, house sites and especially photographs of damaged houses and crops due recent rains. He visited Ponnavolu village also and inspected the damaged crops.

Kadapa sub collector Pridhvi Tej inspected the damaged crops in Pandillapalle village and interacted with the farmers, who lost black gram crop and assured to extend all possible help from the government.