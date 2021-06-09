Officials intentionally harassing TDP supporters in village

Kurnool: TDP district secretary P Srinivasa Reddy alleged that harassments and filing false cases on party cadres is reporting on a larger scale in the district.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, Srinivasa Reddy said that Basala Doddi village in Pedda Kadaburu mandal has a majority of TDP loyalists. In the recent elections, YSRCP has won the sarpanch seat. Since then they are targeting the TDP men by filing false cases, if they question an issue pertaining to the village, said Srinivasa Reddy.

He further said that very recently, the gram panchayat has stopped water supply to a section of households. When questioned gram panchayat secretary on why water supply was stopped to a section of household, he said that the water pumping motor is under repair. When the issue was taken to the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) concerned, he responds by saying there are no funds to get the motor repair.

He said that they will fund amount to the repair charges, but none heed their request. Srinivasa Reddy questions when the water pump was under repair then how the water was being supplied to other section of people.

He added that if the people question the authorities, they are straight away filing cases. He said that it is nothing but to take revenge and intentionally harass the well-wishers of TDP. He urged the government officials to be impartial as the issue is related to the village and not to politicise it.