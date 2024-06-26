Officials lobby for recommendation letters to stop transfers

Rajamahendravaram: After the victory of the NDA alliance, the leaders of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP elected as representatives are facing pressure for letters of recommendation from many officials.

On the pretext of greeting, the respective officials are trying to seek people’s representatives’ blessings.

They are requesting letters of recommendation for their continuation. They are in touch with the followers and supporters of respective MLAs, MPs, and Ministers.

It has been 15 days since the formation of the new government. Already state-level officials and district collectors have been transferred in large numbers.

There are signs that the NDA government is committed to a complete purge, which thinks the previous government misused all the systems. In this background, the government machinery began to falter. After the division of districts, many officers joined the duties in the East Godavari, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts under the joint East Godavari. Many did not complete three years of service.

However, many of these officials worked under political influence in the previous government. Such officers are likely to be transferred. The district officials of various departments are trembling with fear as the orders have been issued to the collectors to report to the GAD without giving any posting anywhere.

Officials who were involved in manipulations in the previous government are tense now. At that time, the officials who looked after the people’s representatives and acted according to their will are now trying their best to stop the transfers.

It is expected that the officials of revenue and police departments will be targeted. Many Mandal Tahsildars and CIs are haunted by the fear of transfers. Two DSPs, 11 CIs, 10 tahsildars, officials of Irrigation, Mines, and Special Enforcement Bureau departments in joint East Godavari are likely to be transferred.

There is criticism that the officials of the SEB, which was formed to stop the smuggling of sand, liquor, and arrack, did not do any work in that direction. It is believed that the corruption and laxity of the officers of this department are the main reasons for the rampant spread of ganja, drugs, and smuggling.