Officials told to be vigilant, deal with any exigency

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has ordered the officials concerned to have strict vigil over streams, lakes and rivulets and to intensify sanitation to transform Nandyal as a healthy district. The officials were also told to submit the estimation of crop damage.



After attending the public grievance redressal programme at Centenary Hall here on Monday, she ordered the officials of irrigation and revenue departments to have strict vigil on both banks of streams, lakes and rivers, which are flowing above danger levels on bridges, following incessant rains in the district. They were also told to ensure that none enters or cross the bridges.

The heavy rains have inundated low lying areas in all mandals in Srisailam and Nandikotkur constituencies. The officials were told to pump stagnant water and be available to the residents to address their issues.

The Collector instructed the officials of agriculture and it’s allied departments to submit primary report on damage of crop, horticulture and animal loss. The damage estimate should reflect the ground report.

Stating that there are 27,203 mud-roof houses in the district, Raja Kumari ordered the officials of Panchayat Raj department to give a detailed report on the partial and complete damage of mud roof houses due to rains.

Expressing concern over reporting of 30 diarrhoea cases in Vempenta village, Collector Raja Kumari directed the medical officials to do the needful.