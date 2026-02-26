Officials told to create awareness on ‘Puramitra’ app

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to create widespread awareness among citizens about the government’s “Puramitra” mobile application, designed to provide municipal services at the doorstep.

Addressing department heads through a teleconference on Wednesday, he said residents can use the app to report civic problems directly to officials without visiting municipal offices. He stressed that complaints received through the app would be attended to promptly and resolved within a stipulated time frame.

Dhyanachandra noted that the State government has introduced the Puramitra app to simplify access to civic services. Citizens can download it from the Google Play Store on Android phones and avail themselves of nearly 122 municipal services, including grievance redressal, tax payments, and issuance of birth, death, and marriage certificates, he said.

Further, he said the app allows users to upload photographs along with complaints related to streetlights, garbage accumulation, revenue matters, town planning, and engineering issues. It also provides a tracking facility to monitor the status of applications and grievances, he added.

Later, he said residents can pay property tax, water charges, drainage fees, trade licence fees, mutation charges, shop lease payments, agreement fees, and advertisement tax online from home. The Commissioner said awareness programmes on downloading and using the app would be conducted ward-wise through Secretariat staff starting next week, urging citizens to make full use of the digital platform.

Photo caption: VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra conducting teleconference with department heads from his chamber in Vijayawada on Wednesday