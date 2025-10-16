Officials told to develop temples

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector P Raja Babu directed the endowments department officials to develop temples across the district while promoting awareness of their significance, history, culture, traditions, festivals, and fairs among the public.

During a review meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Panakala Rao reported that the district has 1001 temples and satras under the Endowments Department, including 12 ancient and historical temples, with 38866.95 acres of land under its jurisdiction. The Collector instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive development plan, initially identifying 20 ancient temples to showcase their heritage and organise festivals on a grand scale. He emphasised creating awareness about temple history, traditions, and festivals through appropriate measures.

Raja Babu also directed strict action to prevent encroachment of endowment lands. Endowments Superintendent Sridhar Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.