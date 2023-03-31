Markapuram: Officials told to ensure water supply during summer

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh said the dues to the contractors of water tankers will be cleared in April. He ordered the officials to make sure that there should not be any drinking water scarcity in the constituency, assuring them that he will spend money from his pocket if it is an emergency situation.





The Minister conducted a review meeting with the RWS&S officials including DE Ramakrishna and AEs from the mandals at his camp office in Markapuram on Thursday. The officials explained to him that the groundwater levels are depleting fast in Yerragondapalem mandal. They said that they can supply water from Sagar canal if they could lay a pipeline in Pullalacheruvu. The officials said that in Duvvali and Lellapalli in Tripurantakam mandal, they have to depend on water tankers as there is no water source nearby. They pointed out that contractors are not showing any interest in supplying drinking water through tankers to the scarce villages.





Responding to the officials, Minister Suresh informed that the issue of dues to the contractors was already brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and he promised to clear them by April. He ordered the officials to dig bore wells wherever possible to supply water to the public and sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to lay pipelines to give tap connections to households in Pullalacheruvu. He said local leaders will take the responsibility to supply water through pipelines by digging bore wells at Chennampalli and Gangavaram villages. The Minister ordered the officials to take immediate measures to supply water through takers to Tammadapalli and Gurrapusala panchayats in Yerragondapalem along with all villages in the constituency.



