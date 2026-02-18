Officials told to expedite housing works

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu made it clear that all targeted house constructions must be completed by Ugadi and directed officials to take necessary steps to ensure the same. On Tuesday, he conducted a video conference from Prakasam Bhavan with municipal commissioners and mandal-level officials, reviewing progress on housing, secretariat services, Unified Family Survey, sanitation, Swamitva Survey, house tax collection, Akshara Andhra, education, health, DWMA, and Panchayat Raj works.

The collector directed officials to accelerate the construction of houses taken up under the PM JANMAN and PMAY 2.0 schemes. He also instructed that surveys conducted by secretariat staff must be completed by the end of this month and that house tax collection targets must be met. He asked MEOs to regularly visit schools in their jurisdiction to conduct health checkups for tenth-class students and ensure they are fully prepared for public examinations.

Special attention was also called for on the Akshara Andhra programme. Panchayat Raj and DWAMA officials were directed to complete pending works and utilise funds allocated by the central and state governments effectively.