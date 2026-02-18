Two Bihar Congress leaders expelled for six years over 'anti-party activities'

Patna: In a disciplinary action, the Bihar Congress on Wednesday expelled two senior leaders from the party for six years for their alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was announced through an official statement issued by Rajesh Rathore, Chairman of the party’s media cell.

According to the statement, the State Congress Disciplinary Committee has taken strict action against former MLA Chhatrapati Yadav and former Research Department Chairman and spokesperson Anand Madhav.

Rathore said both leaders have been expelled from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years for repeatedly violating the party’s core principles, discipline, and organisational decorum.

As per the order issued by Disciplinary Committee Chairman Kapildev Prasad Yadav, the two leaders were found to be increasingly involved in activities detrimental to the party.

The decision was taken after consultations with Krishna Allavaru, Bihar, in charge of the All India Congress Committee, and State Congress President Rajesh Kumar Ram.

The disciplinary action comes in the backdrop of the party’s poor performance in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, where the Congress managed to secure only six seats, a sharp decline from the 19 seats it won in the 2020 Assembly elections.

The party, as part of the Grand Alliance, had contested 61 and 70 seats respectively in the 2025 and 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

Following the 2025 defeat, the party’s central leadership had reportedly directed the Bihar unit to identify leaders involved in anti-party activities or alleged betrayal during the elections.

The expulsion of Chhatrapati Yadav and Anand Madhav is being seen as part of this broader organisational clean-up exercise.

Party sources said Congress is currently reviewing the conduct and performance records of leaders and workers across Bihar as part of efforts to restore discipline and strengthen the organisation ahead of future electoral battles in the 2029 Lok Sabha election and 2030 Bihar Assembly election.



